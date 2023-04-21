Saint Agaune Saucisson 200G

Speciality Dried Meat

Is Saint Agaûne a mere sausage? No! A delicate taste of dry-cured meat, both tender and flavourful. Give in to temptation!

Rigorously selected meat of EU origin. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

With 2 Times Less Fat than a "Traditional" Sausage

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Pork*, Salt, Lactose, Dextrose, Sugar, Powdered Milk, Wine, Flavourings, Spices, Ferments, Sunflower Oil, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Collagen Casing (Collagen, Water and Humectant: Vegetable Glycerin), *189 g of Meat used for 100 g of Saint Agaûne

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1x 30 g portion = about 8 slices. This package contains about 6,5 portions

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage