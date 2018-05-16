Sosu Amoy Whole Wheat Noodles Korean 200G

Product Description
- Dried wholewheat noodles
- Wholewheat noodles are the perfect base for recreating famous street food dishes from Korea like Korean BBQ stir-fry. Also perfect for recreating other Asian dishes, like Japanese Yakisoba.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- Perfect for stir-fry
- Korean Inspired
- Source of Fibre
- Quality Ingredients
- No Artificials
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Pack size: 200G
Wholemeal Wheat Flour (47%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Firming Agents - Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate
- May contain Egg
Store in a cool dry place.
- Bring a medium saucepan full of water to a boil, add noodle nests.
- Simmer for 5 minutes, then drain.
- Add to stir-fry and enjoy!
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1443 kJ / 341 kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|- of which saturated fat
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|- of which sugars
|2.1g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|Protein
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
