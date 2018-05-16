We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sosu Amoy Whole Wheat Noodles Korean 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sosu Amoy Whole Wheat Noodles Korean 200G
£1.50
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Dried wholewheat noodles
  • Wholewheat noodles are the perfect base for recreating famous street food dishes from Korea like Korean BBQ stir-fry. Also perfect for recreating other Asian dishes, like Japanese Yakisoba.
  • Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
  • Perfect for stir-fry
  • Korean Inspired
  • Source of Fibre
  • Quality Ingredients
  • No Artificials
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour (47%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Firming Agents - Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Bring a medium saucepan full of water to a boil, add noodle nests.
  • Simmer for 5 minutes, then drain.
  • Add to stir-fry and enjoy!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • HJ. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1443 kJ / 341 kcal
Fat1.4g
- of which saturated fat0.3g
Carbohydrate64.0g
- of which sugars2.1g
Fibre7.7g
Protein14.2g
Salt0.6g
View all Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here