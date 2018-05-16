Tassimo Kenco Flat White Pods 8 Pack 220G

260 ml
- Energy
- 271kJ
-
- 65kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 104kJ
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Flavoured Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar, for Coffee Based Drink
- This rich, full-flavoured coffee combines expertly roasted coffee with a smooth, creamy textured milk topped with a thin layer of foam. With less milk than a latte, the flat white has stronger coffee intensity and is specially designed and brewed to perfection. The TASSIMO Kenco Flat White is a perfect balance between velvety steamed milk, and rich intense coffee. Delivering the finest coffee since 1923, Kenco has been dedicated to creating quality flavours for you to savour. With a wide array of blends to choose from, Kenco expert coffee roasters ensure that everyone gets to enjoy a taste that’s just right for them. Tassimo coffee machines use Intellibrew™ Technology that recognizes your pod at the touch of a button, adjusts to the perfect size, temperature and intensity to create a perfect drink for you to enjoy.
- Kenco the coffee company because coffee is what we do.
- 8 x 7.0g Espresso
- 8 x 20.5g (17.2 ml) Creamer from milk
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Rich & Creamy
- The Coffee Company
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (29%), Sugar, Roast and Ground Coffee (25%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavouring (contains Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect Kenco Flat White
- 1. Insert coffee
- 2. Shake & insert
- 3. Stir & enjoy!
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
- Hurley,
- UK,
- SL6 6RJ.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
- Hurley,
- UK,
- SL6 6RJ.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|260 ml**
|260 ml/%*
|Energy
|104kJ
|271kJ
|3%
|-
|25kcal
|65kcal
|Fat
|1.2 g
|3.2 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|2.1 g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|3.1 g
|8.1 g
|3%
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|8.1 g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|-
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.27 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.