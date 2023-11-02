Domestos Power Foam Toilet and Bathroom Cleaner Citrus Blast 450ml?

DOMESTOS POWER FOAM B/ROOM CLNR CIT BLAST 450ML

Struggling to kill germs in the hardest-to-reach places around your toilet and bathroom? Specially designed to work upside down and kill 99.99% of germs*, Domestos Power Foam Citrus Blast toilet and bathroom cleaner spray features a convenient trigger head that works upside down to reach underneath the toilet rim, killing germs in the hardest-to-reach places both inside and outside the toilet. It's effective on limescale on all bathroom surfaces such as tiles, sinks, taps, mirrors and showers, removing limescale and soap sebum effectively. The power foam expands to kill germs in all areas. This toilet and bathroom cleaner leaves your surfaces free of germs with a zesty bio-degradable Citrus Blast fragrance and features a bottle made of 50% recycled plastic**. So, you can rest assured that there will be no harsh smells left behind, and you're doing your bit to protect our planet. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use. How to use this toilet spray: Remove the child-resistant cap, then spray the product evenly under the rim and on the toilet bowl, leave to work and then flush. For complete disinfection, leave it to work for at least 30 minutes. Do not use on marble or linoleum. Rinse well immediately after applying onto painted wood, anodised aluminium, and toilet seats. For natural stone, new and unusual surfaces, always try on a hidden area first. Domestos has been protecting families since 1929. Today, it continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products at home whilst also fighting poor sanitation globally. Domestos has helped over 29 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping to improve attendance and educational achievement. *Kills bacteria like E. coli, S. aureus, E. hirae, P. aeruginosa, and enveloped viruses like modified vaccinia Ankara. **Bottle, excluding cap, contains 50% recycled plastic.

Domestos Power Foam Citrus Blast 450 ml is a toilet and bathroom cleaner that kills germs* in the hardest-to-reach places (*Bacteria and enveloped viruses like Vaccinia) Designed to spray upside down for ease of use, this handy toilet and bathroom cleaner makes toilet and bathroom cleaning more convenient The toilet and bathroom cleaner power foam spray clings to surfaces This toilet and bathroom cleaner spray is effective on limescale inside the toilet and outside it too – tackling limescale and soap sebum on tiles, sinks, taps, mirrors and showers Our Citrus Blast toilet and bathroom cleaner has a fresh, bio-degradable fragrance and ensures a powerful clean with no bleach This toilet and bathroom cleaner spray comes in a bottle made with 50% recycled plastic (excluding the trigger and sleeve)

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: <5%: Amphoteric surfactants, Cationic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, Perfume. Active ingredient in 100g of product: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.75g

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

450 ℮