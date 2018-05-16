Rokit 10 Pods Mind Boost Coffee 56G

Product Description
- Coffee enriched with vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12 in pods.
- Drink and enjoy daily as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
Mind Boost
- What's in The Pod: High quality and perfectly balanced 100% arabica coffee from the Brazilian Cerrado region, enriched with vitamins B2, B3, B6 and B12 to contribute to the normal. Functioning of the nervous system and vitamin B5 to support a normal mental performance.
- Tasting Notes: A low to medium acidity coffee presenting hints of roast almonds, fruity tones of apple and richness of orange chocolate. This is more than just coffee. Delicious served black or with your favourite milk.
At Rokit health we are committed to helping you make better choices for your body & soul - we've blended our range of drinks to burst with taste & goodness.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Coffee Enriched with Vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 & B12
- This Pack Contains 10 Pods to Give Life a Rokit
- 100% Recyclable Aluminium Pods
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Coffee, Riboflavin (B2), Nicotinamide (B3), Calcium Pantothenate (B5), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (B6), Methylcobalamin (B12)
Storage
Store in cool, dry conditions.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake pod before use for full taste experience. If changing blend, run a small amount of fresh water through machine first, before inserting pod.
Name and address
Manufactured for:
Rokit Health Ltd,
Welkin House,
Milton Hill,
Steventon,
Oxfordshire,
Return to
We search the globe to find the best ethically farmed ingredients to create our amazing drinks. Drop us a line at: contact@rokithealth.life
Net Contents
10 x 5.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml As Consumed
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamin B2
|0.35 mg (25%*)
|Vitamin B3
|4 mg (25%*)
|Vitamin B5
|1.5 mg (25%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.7 mg (50%*)
|Vitamin B12
|1.25 µg (50%*)
|*Reference Intake
|-
