BELDRAY BLACK SHOWER HOSE 1.75M

Ensure your bathroom looks modern and stylish with this shower hose from Beldray. Finished in a gorgeous matte black, this shower hose is sure to elevate the look of your bathroom in just a few simple steps. Incredibly user friendly, this hose is easy to fit and comes with all the necessary fittings included in the box. At 1.75 metres long, the hose is long enough to meet all your showering needs, and is suitable for use with most shower heads, making it the ideal accessory for any bathroom.

