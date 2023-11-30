We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75M
image 1 of Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75Mimage 2 of Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75Mimage 3 of Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75Mimage 4 of Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75M

Beldray Black Shower Hose 1.75M

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

BELDRAY BLACK SHOWER HOSE 1.75M
Ensure your bathroom looks modern and stylish with this shower hose from Beldray. Finished in a gorgeous matte black, this shower hose is sure to elevate the look of your bathroom in just a few simple steps. Incredibly user friendly, this hose is easy to fit and comes with all the necessary fittings included in the box. At 1.75 metres long, the hose is long enough to meet all your showering needs, and is suitable for use with most shower heads, making it the ideal accessory for any bathroom.
Beldray LA028619TSF Shower Hose, 1.75 Metre Bathroom Hose, Quick And Easy To Fit, Suitable For Most Shower Heads, Stylish, All Fittings Included, Matte Black Finish
Upgrade the look of your bathroom with this shower hose from Beldray, the ideal shower accessory for any home.This hose is a perfect addition to any modern bathroom with its stylish matte black finish, making your shower stand out.A generous 1.75 metres in length ensures this shower hose is capable of meeting you and your family’s needs.Designed with the user in mind, this hose is quick and easy to fit, and includes all the fittings conveniently in the box.Perfect for every home, this bathroom hose is suitable for use with most types of shower head, making it both practical and elegant.

View all Bathroom Accessories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here