Tesco Fin Bang Bang Cauliflower & Rice Salad 250G

Tesco Fin Bang Bang Cauliflower & Rice Salad 250G

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack (125g)
Energy
738kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.30g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ / 141kcal

Cooked turmeric rice, spiced roasted cauliflower, edamame soya beans, red pepper, spring onion and coriander with peanut, coconut and chilli dip.
Fragrant turmeric rice with roasted cauliflower, tomato, red pepper & edamame soya beans, with a peanut, coconut & chilli dip
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (37%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Turmeric], Cauliflower (22%), Peanut, Coconut and Chilli Dip (20%) [Peanut, Water, Coconut Extract, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaves, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Wheat, Salt, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil], Edamame Soya Beans (4.5%), Red Pepper, Water, Peanut, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Coriander, Coconut Extract, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Lime Juice, Lime Leaves, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Lemongrass, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice, Fenugreek Seed, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Caraway Seed, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and other nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

