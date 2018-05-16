We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Capsicana Full-On Feisty Salsa 285G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Capsicana Full-On Feisty Salsa 285G
£2.85
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Salsa Made with Chipotle and Habanero Chillies
  • For recipe ideas visit CAPSICANA.CO.UK
  • I'd love to hear what you think hello@capsicana.co.uk
  • "My full-on feisty salsa is packed full of flavour with a punchy kick of heat! It's great as a dip for chips or to dollop on a fajita or taco."
  • Latin Flavour
  • Chilli rating - 4
  • Dip in or Dollop on!
  • Non GM
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 285G

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes (34%), Water, Red Onion, Garlic Puree, Chipotle Mash (2%) (Water, Red Smoked Jalapeno Mash (Red Smoked Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Red Jalapeno Mash (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt)), Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Habanero Chilli Mash (1%) (Peppers, Acetic Acid, Salt), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. For best before end, see side of lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • or
  • 13 Adelaide Road,

Return to

  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • or
  • 13 Adelaide Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 P950,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy192kcal/803kJ
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.2g
of which sugars4.6g
Fibre1.6g
Protein1.3g
Salt1.4g
View all Mexican

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here