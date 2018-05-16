Capsicana Full-On Feisty Salsa 285G

Product Description
- Tomato Salsa Made with Chipotle and Habanero Chillies
- For recipe ideas visit CAPSICANA.CO.UK
- I'd love to hear what you think hello@capsicana.co.uk
- "My full-on feisty salsa is packed full of flavour with a punchy kick of heat! It's great as a dip for chips or to dollop on a fajita or taco."
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli rating - 4
- Dip in or Dollop on!
- Non GM
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 285G
Information
Ingredients
Chopped Tomatoes (34%), Water, Red Onion, Garlic Puree, Chipotle Mash (2%) (Water, Red Smoked Jalapeno Mash (Red Smoked Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Red Jalapeno Mash (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt)), Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Habanero Chilli Mash (1%) (Peppers, Acetic Acid, Salt), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. For best before end, see side of lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
13 Adelaide Road,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
285g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|192kcal/803kJ
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
