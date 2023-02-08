We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tassimo Costa Cappuccino Pods 6 Pack 210G

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Costa Cappuccino Pods 6 Pack 210G
£4.50
£2.14/100g

205ml

Energy
189kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 92kJ/

Product Description

  • 6 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 6 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Milk Preparation with Sugar, for Coffee Based Drink
  • Enjoy your favourite costa drinks from the comfort of your home
  • Discover more at tassimo.com
  • Rainforest Alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org
  • A specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa espresso based Cappuccino, topped with velvety frothy milk. Tassimo never compromises on quality. Our beans have quite the journey before they end up as your delicious coffee. From the bean, the roasting to the brewing we take care of everything to deliver your favourite drink perfect and easy every time. With such a huge variety of inviting flavours and blends to choose from, finding a drink flavour that you love couldn’t be easier. Tassimo coffee machines use Intellibrew™ Technology that recognizes your pod at the touch of a button, adjusts to the perfect size, temperature and intensity to create a perfect drink for you to enjoy.
  • Bringing joy to everyday moments - Tassimo has a huge range for you to discover. Whether it’s a creamy latte, delicious cappuccino or intense espresso. We brew it perfectly at the touch of a button!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 6 x 9g Espresso
  • 6 x 26g (24ml) Creamer for milk
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Costa*
  • * Registered Trade Mark used under license from Costa Limited
  • Costa coffee shop quality
  • Costa Cappuccino Coffee Capsules x6
  • Velvety and smooth
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Ultra Filtered Milk Preparation (62%), Roast and Ground Coffee (25%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E339)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  Hurley,
  UK,
  SL6 6RJ.
  • Tassimo.co.uk
  • tassimo.com
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**205ml**%RI*
Energy92kJ/189kJ/2%
-22kcal45kcal
Fat1.4g2.8g4%
of which saturates0.9g1.8g9%
Carbohydrates1.3g2.6g1%
of which sugars1.3g2.6g3%
Fibre0g0g-
Protein1.2g2.5g5%
Salt0.10g0.20g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**Ready to consume---
View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

When cheap isn't cheap.

3 stars

Just remember THIS offering is NOW 25% lighter in volume, given it was originally (and can still be found as) an 8 drink pack This is what is known as a BACK DOOR PRICE HIKE.

What about us mugs

5 stars

Quality very good but the pods are rather expensive. When used with my machine they produce about two thirds of a mug and while I am no expert,I suspect a good proportion of coffee drinkers use a mug rather than a cup. On several occasions I have noticed guests looking somewhat askance at the meagre contents of the mug.

