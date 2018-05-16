We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bakery Delights Crisp Bakes 125G

Bakery Delights Crisp Bakes 125G
£1.10
£0.88/100g

Each crispbake provides

Energy
166kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

medium

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ

Product Description

  • Crispbakes
  • Delicious Served as a Tasty Snack with a Choice of Sweet and Savoury Toppings
  • Source of Fibre
  • Light & Crispy
  • No Palm Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Stearate), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Salt, Fructooligosaccharides, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Sesame Seeds, and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains: 13 Crispbakes

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Insert. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Baker Bennett Ltd.,
  • 8-9 St Chad's Court,
  • School Lane,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 1QU.

Return to

  • Baker Bennett Ltd.,
  • 8-9 St Chad's Court,
  • School Lane,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 1QU.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per (9.6g) Crispbake
Energy1725kJ166kJ
-408kcal39kcal
Fat5.0g0.5g
of which saturates1.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate74.0g7.1g
of which sugars8.2g0.8g
Fibre4.2g0.4g
Protein15.0g1.4g
Salt0.40g0.04g
Pack contains: 13 Crispbakes--
