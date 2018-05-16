Bakery Delights Crisp Bakes 125G

Each crispbake provides
- Energy
- 166kJ
-
- 39kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.04g
- <1%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ
Product Description
- Crispbakes
- Delicious Served as a Tasty Snack with a Choice of Sweet and Savoury Toppings
- Source of Fibre
- Light & Crispy
- No Palm Oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Stearate), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Salt, Fructooligosaccharides, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Sesame Seeds, and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains: 13 Crispbakes
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Baker Bennett Ltd.,
- 8-9 St Chad's Court,
- School Lane,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 1QU.
Return to
- Baker Bennett Ltd.,
- 8-9 St Chad's Court,
- School Lane,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 1QU.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per (9.6g) Crispbake
|Energy
|1725kJ
|166kJ
|-
|408kcal
|39kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.0g
|7.1g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|15.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.04g
|Pack contains: 13 Crispbakes
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.