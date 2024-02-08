BFree Gluten Free Oat Loaf 350g

Artisan style loaf made with gluten free oats and fortified with a blend of vitamins B, D and calcium.

Delicious super soft loaf with a crunchy oat topping for extra texture with added vitamins and minerals and high in fibre, our way of helping you enjoy a balanced & healthy lifestyle. Vitamins B6 and D Contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Calcium Essential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones. High in fibre A gluten free diet can be hard to find fibre in so we wanted to give you a helping hand!

Packed in protected atmosphere packaging. Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-048

Baked with Goodness! With Added Vitamins B, Vitamin D, Calcium and Fibre Wheat Free Dairy Free Gluten Free Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 350G

Vitamins B6 and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system Calcium essential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Gluten Free Oats* (10%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Husk, Bamboo Fibre, Rice Protein, Humectant (Glycerol), Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Fermented Syrups, Cane Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Vitamin Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin D Yeast, Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid (B9)), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, *Maintained Gluten-free from Source

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard and Sesame.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 portions

Net Contents

350g ℮