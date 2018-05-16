We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sosu Amoy Teriyaki Cooking Sauce Japanese 340Ml

Sosu Amoy Teriyaki Cooking Sauce Japanese 340Ml
£2.50
£0.74/100ml

Product Description

  • Teriyaki cooking sauce.
  • Teriyaki sauce is traditionally used in Japanese dishes to bring richness. It combines the sweetness of mirin with sweet soy sauce for depth of flavour. Tasting notes: sweet and umami.
  • Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
  • Japanese inspired
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 340ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mirin (10%, Rice, Water, Alcohol, Corn Syrup, Rice Koji, Salt), Molasses, Tamari Soy Sauce (5% Soybean, Water, Salt), Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Puree, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated.Best before end - see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Marinate salmon, meat or tofu, or toss into noodles with vegetables.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Distributor address

  • UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

  • UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

340ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy486 kJ / 116 kcal
Fat0.1g
- of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate30.1g
- of which sugars20.3g
Fibre0.2g
Protein1.5g
Salt1.0g
