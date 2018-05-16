New
Bisto 25% Less Salt Cheese Sauce Mix 185G
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
- Energy
- 183kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- BISTO 25% LESS SALT CHEESE SAUCE MIX 185G
- Bisto Reduced Salt ** Cheese Sauce Granules.
- **contains 25% less salt than a standard cheese sauce mix.
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Simply Add Water
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Cheese Powder (8%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Ground Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight. Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
Preparation and Usage
- Bisto Cheese Sauce Granules
- 1 For 4-6 servings, put 4 level tablospoons (43g) in a measuring jug.
- 2 Add boiling water up to the 250ml mark.
- 3 Stir vigorously until it thickens - and that's it: so simple!
- For a richer, creamier sauce use 250ml of boiling milk instead of water.
- Great for...
- ...pasta
- ...cauliflower
- cheese
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 21 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone
- UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|2085kJ
|183kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|499kcal
|44kcal
|Fat
|28.1g
|2.5g
|of which Saturates
|19.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|4.8g
|of which Sugars
|7.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.8g
|0.5g
|Salt
|3.39g
|0.30g
|This pack makes approximately 21 portions
|-
|-
