Whitby Seafoods Lemon & Pepper King Prawns 200g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ/219kcal
Product Description
- King prawns in a subtle lemon & pepper crumb.
- These cracking little crustaceans are responsibly sourced from warm waters and brought back to Whitby, North Yorkshire.
- Here we wrap them in a tasty yet subtle lemon & pepper crumb.
- Pop them in a bowl alongside a dip and let everyone tuck in!
- We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
- Welcome to Whitby
- Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
- We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood - lovers every day.
- Responsibly sourced king prawns in lemon & pepper seasoned crumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
King Prawn (Crustacean) (43%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Black Pepper, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Fish and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Always cook from frozen.
The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our prawns are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.
Preheat oven to 220°C/ 200°C fan/gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the prawns on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 15 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
- info@whitby-seafoods.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g of oven-baked prawns)
|Energy
|920kJ/219kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
Safety information
