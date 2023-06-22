We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self-Tan Face Drops 30Ml

G/A/S NATURAL BRONZER SELF-TAN FACE DROPS 30ML
Proven Efficacy: Immediately, skin is hydrated and softer. Day after day*, skin is beautified with a natural sun-kissed tan, healthy, glowy, radiant, & intensely moisturised.With Coconut Water and Hyaluronic Acid: Our tanning solutions are powered with plant-based ingredients. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and moisturising coconut water, the Self-Tan Face Drops deliver a customised gradual tan.Tailor-Made Glow: Mix with your moisturiser** to build your tailor-made glow.Vegan Formula: Vegan formula, containing no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. The bottle is made of 40% recycled glass.Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide.*consumer test - 74 women - application once a day during one week.**Tested with Garnier Skinactive Vitamin C (967591 6)Discover New Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self-Tan Face Drops:use on its own or mix with your moisturiser for tailor-made glow and gradual, natural-looking tan.Get your Garnier tailor-made glow! Our tanning solutions are powered by plant-based ingredients, using a plant-based tanning active. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and moisturising coconut water, the Self-Tan Face Drops deliver a customised gradual tan. Streak-free, natural-healthy glow that helps care for your skin.Mix with your moisturiser to build your tailor-made glow:- 1-4 drops: sun-kissed tan- 4-8 drops: golden tan- 8-12 drops: bronze tanRe-apply daily until you achieve your desired tan- add more drops for a more intense tan.All Garnier products globally are approved by Cruelty Free International, under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Vegan formula, containing no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. The bottle is made of 40% recycled glass.
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

885942 8, Aqua / Water, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hyaluronae, Sodiumbenzoate, Propanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L. Z70019488/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

On a clean skin, mix 4-12 drops with your Garnier moisturiser* in the palm of your hand. Smooth evenly over face and neck. Blend at the hairline and eyebrows using a cotton pad. Adjust the quantity of drops depending on the tan intensity that you want to achieve.Add more drops for a more intense tan.*Tested with Garnier Skinactive Vitamin C (967591 6)
