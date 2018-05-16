Luigi Bosca De Sangre Valle De Uco Malbec 75Cl

Product Description
- Red Wine
- De Sangre is the name the winery has given to those outstanding blends that are meant to be shared with loved ones, a tradition that has remained uninterrupted in Argentina for over a century. Born in the Uco Valley, this Malbec was made from select plots from our Finca Los Miradores, located in Villa Seca, and Miralejos, in Paraje Altamira. The stony soil terroirs of alluvial origin, located at the foot of the Andes mountain range provide this wine with structure, purity and tension that seek to reflect the innovative vocation and the knowledge acquired by the Arizu family over the last 120 years in the terroir of Mendoza. This wine has been jointly conceived by engineer Alberto Arizu and winemaker Pablo Cúneo.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- In keeping with traditional winemaking methods, this wine contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bodega Luigi Bosca
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Pablo Cúneo
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- Grapes were hand-harvested and fermentation took place in stainless steel tanks to ensure freshness. The wine was then aged for 12 months in oak barrels to add complexity. It was subsequently filtered, bottled and stowed in the wine cellar for 6 months before release.
History
- The Arizu family of Bodega Luigi Bosca has been making wine in Mendoza since 1901. Four generations later, it is still very much a family business, currently run by Alberto Arizu Jr, one of Argentina's most respected wine figures. They are also one of Argentina's leading estates, famed for having some of Mendoza's best vineyard sites and for their involvement in the creation of Argentina's first D.O.C, Luján de Cuyo D.O.C.
Regional Information
- The climate in Mendoza is continental with good diurnal range and enviable sun exposure thanks to the high altitude. The altitude also has a cooling effect on the grapes so, while they experience plentiful sunshine, cooler air temperatures help maintain the freshness of the fruit and contribute to good acidity.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Produce of
Product of Mendoza, Argentina
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Leoncio Arizu S.A.,
- Luigi Bosca,
- Bodega A-72946,
- San Martín 2044,
- Luján de Cuyo,
Importer address
Return to
- Bancroft Wines Limited,
- 328-329 The Metal Box Factory,
- 30 Great Guildford,
- Street London,
- SE1 0HS,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: 020 7232 5450
- www.bancroftwines.com
- www.luigibosca.com
Net Contents
750ml
