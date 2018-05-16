New
Sosu Amoy Korean Gochujang Cooking Paste 90Ml
Product Description
- Gochujang cooking paste.
- Gochujang is a kitchen staple in Korea. Rich in umami and savoury flavour, it is a spicy paste made of chilli peppers and fermented soybeans.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- Chilli rating: 3/3
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 90ML
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (10%, Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder (8%), Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated.Best before end - see cap
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Marinate chicken or vegetables, or add to stir-fry.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable Lid. Recycle
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
90ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|890 kJ / 213 kcal
|Fat
|1,9g
|of which saturates
|0,5g
|Carbohydrate
|44,9g
|of which sugars
|12,5g
|Fibre
|2,6g
|Protein
|2,8g
|Salt
|3,5g
