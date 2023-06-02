Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped With Yogurt Coating 8X20g

Whole grain oat and wheat biscuits with yoghurt flavour coating (20%). Find out more about our delicious products and new flavours at: www.naturevalley.com

Offering an irresistible crunch, the delicious taste of whole grain outs and dipped in a smooth yoghurt flavour coating, our Nature Valley™ Crunchy Dipped is a treat for everyone to enjoy. With two individually wrapped biscuits per serving, they're great for when you're all on the go or unwinding together after a busy day.

Nature Valley™ Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like whole grain oats. Whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way! Why not also try Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped Milk Chocolate Flavour

Made with Whole Grain Oats 93 Kcal, 389 KJ per 2x bars Source of Fibre No Colours or Preservatives No Artificial Flavours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 160G

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (34.8%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Whole Grain Wheat Flour (11.8%), Whole Milk Powder (3.1%), Whole Grain Oat Flour (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Fermented Milk Powder (0.8%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), This product does not contain Yoghurt ingredient

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs, Soy and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Net Contents

8 x 20g ℮

