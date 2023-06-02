We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped With Yogurt Coating 8X20g

Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped With Yogurt Coating 8X20g

1(1)
£3.00

£1.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 x Bar (20g)
Energy
389kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ/

Whole grain oat and wheat biscuits with yoghurt flavour coating (20%).Find out more about our delicious products and new flavours at: www.naturevalley.com
Offering an irresistible crunch, the delicious taste of whole grain outs and dipped in a smooth yoghurt flavour coating, our Nature Valley™ Crunchy Dipped is a treat for everyone to enjoy. With two individually wrapped biscuits per serving, they're great for when you're all on the go or unwinding together after a busy day.
Nature Valley™Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like whole grain oats. Whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!Why not also tryNature Valley Crunchy Dipped Milk Chocolate Flavour
Made with Whole Grain Oats93 Kcal, 389 KJ per 2x barsSource of FibreNo Colours or PreservativesNo Artificial FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 160G
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (34.8%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Whole Grain Wheat Flour (11.8%), Whole Milk Powder (3.1%), Whole Grain Oat Flour (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Fermented Milk Powder (0.8%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), This product does not contain Yoghurt ingredient

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs, Soy and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Net Contents

8 x 20g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From ColoursFree From Preservatives

