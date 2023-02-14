Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte 5 X 23.5G

Great tasting coffee...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Great tasting coffee for a fraction of the cost if buying out. A nice warm feeling flavour.
Great taste, price...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Great taste, price fairly high compared to nescafe brands
really enjoyed this. I...
A STARBUCKS Customer
really enjoyed this. I've been rationing them because I could drink a whole box in a day
Absolutely loved the...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Absolutely loved the cinnamon flavour! Especially at the moment whilst it's so cold outside, it's really comforting and gives me a little boost in the afternoon.
These taste amazing...
A STARBUCKS Customer
These taste amazing but the need to do. Skinny version, too much suger.
Cinnamon product is...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Cinnamon product is delicious, better than Nescafe products, great quality taste without too much sweetness
Much nicer than I...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Much nicer than I expected. Tastes indulgent and not as sweet as some brands of sachet coffee.
Does as it says on the...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Does as it says on the pack, delicious frothy coffee at a fraction of the coffee shop price
Coffee in sachets is...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Coffee in sachets is my morning treat when I can't go out. I enjoy adding a slash of milk as well and try new flavours
Really loved these...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Really loved these coffees, nice little treat for the weekend.