Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte 5 X 23.5G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte 5 X 23.5G
£3.00
£25.53/kg

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage with cinnamon and cinnamon flavour
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The Story of Starbucks® Cinnamon Dolce Latte
  • Inspired by the iconic Starbucks® cinnamon dolce Latte, we've crafted this warm and sweet beverage for you to prepare at home using the same high quality 100% Arabica beans as our coffeehouses.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.
  • © 2022 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Warm & Sweet
  • 100% Arabica Coffee Beans
  • Pack size: 117.5G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder (35, 3%), Skimmed Milk Powder (10, 8%), Coffee (6, 6%) [Instant Coffee (6, 5%), Roast and Ground Coffee (0, 1%)], Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate), Cinnamon Powder (0.6%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug.
  • To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.
  • 1 sachet coffee + 180 ml water = 1 mug
  • Stir well

Number of uses

Makes 5 mugs

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Visit us at Starbucksathome.com
  • Contact us
  • UK: 0800 58 57 59
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • CityWest,

Net Contents

5 x 23.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy208kJ401kJ
-49kcal95kcal5%
Fat1.2g2.2g3%
of which saturates0.7g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate7.8g15.2g6%
of which sugars7.3g14.3g16%
Fibre0.3g0.6g-
Protein1.7g3.3g7%
Salt0.08g0.16g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**One sachet + 180ml water, makes 195ml; used as basis for per 100ml---
Makes 5 mugs---
Great tasting coffee...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Great tasting coffee for a fraction of the cost if buying out. A nice warm feeling flavour.

Great taste, price...

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Great taste, price fairly high compared to nescafe brands

really enjoyed this. I...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

really enjoyed this. I've been rationing them because I could drink a whole box in a day

Absolutely loved the...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Absolutely loved the cinnamon flavour! Especially at the moment whilst it's so cold outside, it's really comforting and gives me a little boost in the afternoon.

These taste amazing...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

These taste amazing but the need to do. Skinny version, too much suger.

Cinnamon product is...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Cinnamon product is delicious, better than Nescafe products, great quality taste without too much sweetness

Much nicer than I...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Much nicer than I expected. Tastes indulgent and not as sweet as some brands of sachet coffee.

Does as it says on the...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Does as it says on the pack, delicious frothy coffee at a fraction of the coffee shop price

Coffee in sachets is...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Coffee in sachets is my morning treat when I can't go out. I enjoy adding a slash of milk as well and try new flavours

Really loved these...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Really loved these coffees, nice little treat for the weekend.

