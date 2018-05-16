New
Higgidy 8 Mini Muffins Cheddar & Spinach 160G
Product Description
- Cheddar & Spinach Mini Muffins
- No time to Waste
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
- Find out more at www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare.
- FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
- #Share your Snaps
- At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies.
- *For Ts&Cs visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps
- Savoury bite-size muffins made with free range egg, mature Cheddar cheese and spinach, butternut squash purée, grated carrot and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
- All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians.
- However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products.
- With a hint of chilli
- Great to share
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (26%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Carrot, Spinach (15%), Water, Free Range Whole Egg, Butternut Squash Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Turmeric, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cheese (Milk), Dijon Mustard, Mustard Powder, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These muffins taste best straight from the pack but can also be heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 8 minutes. Do not reheat.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
- Higgidy NI Ltd,
- Murray House,
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|Energy
|1073kJ/257kcal
|215kJ/51kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1g
|4.0g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.6g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.84g
|0.37g
