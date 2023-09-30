We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Angel Delight Strawberry Flavour Dessert Pots 4X70g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 70g pot
Energy
342kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ/116kcal

Strawberry Flavour Whip.Love the taste or your money backUK 18+. Closes: 23.59 on 30.9.23 See back of pack for more details.Visit www.premierdessertsmoney backguarantee.co.uk for full T&Cs.UK 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.premierdessertsmoneybackguarantee.co.uk, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23.59 on 30.9.23 Please retain receipt; claims without a valid receipt will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £2.99 will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated between 1.5.23 and 30.9.23. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd., Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffiths Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.
Enjoy the fluffy taste of delicious, juicy strawberries with Angel Delight easy individual serving dessert pots. Our ready-to-eat strawberry flavour pudding fills each spoonful with the delicious taste of summer. They're whipped up with fresh milk so they're a source of calcium, too! Even better, there are no added preservatives or artificial colours or flavours to worry about. This ready to eat dessert pot comes in an individual serving size, making it perfect for lunch boxes, picnics or a mid week dessert after school or work. If you're tucking in at home, then try adding some sliced-up fruit for even more deliciousness.
Angel Delight Strawberry Ready To Eat Dessert Pot
Lunchbox approved
Oh-so-yummy at 80 calories per pot
No artificial flavours or colours and no added preservatives
Suitable for vegetarians
A source of calcium
A source of calcium

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Calcium Complex, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carmine), Total Milk content 80%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

