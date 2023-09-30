Angel Delight Strawberry Flavour Dessert Pots 4X70g

Strawberry Flavour Whip. Love the taste or your money back UK 18+. Closes: 23.59 on 30.9.23 See back of pack for more details. Visit www.premierdessertsmoney backguarantee.co.uk for full T&Cs. UK 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.premierdessertsmoneybackguarantee.co.uk, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23.59 on 30.9.23 Please retain receipt; claims without a valid receipt will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £2.99 will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated between 1.5.23 and 30.9.23. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd., Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffiths Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.

Enjoy the fluffy taste of delicious, juicy strawberries with Angel Delight easy individual serving dessert pots. Our ready-to-eat strawberry flavour pudding fills each spoonful with the delicious taste of summer. They're whipped up with fresh milk so they're a source of calcium, too! Even better, there are no added preservatives or artificial colours or flavours to worry about. This ready to eat dessert pot comes in an individual serving size, making it perfect for lunch boxes, picnics or a mid week dessert after school or work. If you're tucking in at home, then try adding some sliced-up fruit for even more deliciousness.

Angel Delight trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Angel Delight Strawberry Ready To Eat Dessert Pot Lunchbox approved Oh-so-yummy at 80 calories per pot No artificial flavours or colours and no added preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 280G

A source of calcium

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Calcium Complex, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carmine), Total Milk content 80%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 70g ℮

Additives