This Isn't Bacon Streaky Plant-Based Rashers 105G
1 portion (2 rashers) contains:
- Energy
- 143kJ
- 34kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based streaky bacon style rashers made from soy and pea protein and olive oil.
- Hello. Just fyi, you might not tell the difference between This™ product and bacon.
- Pretttttay cool.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Low in Fat
- 100% Plant-Based
- High in Protein
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 105G
Ingredients
Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (11%), Flavouring, Soya Protein Isolate (4%), Dextrin, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Olive Oil (1.8%), Smoke Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Psyllium Fibre, Pea Fibre, Vegetable Extracts (Radish, Beetroot, Carrot, Paprika), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Smoked Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate), Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan-fry on a medium heat in 2 tsp of oil for 2 mins on each side until crispy.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
One pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- this.co
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|544
|Energy kcal
|130
|Fat
|2.9g
|(of which Saturates)
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|(of which Sugars)
|0.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|16.3g
|Salt
|2.24g
|Iron
|2.2mg (16%)*
|Vitamin B12
|0.4µg (16%)*
|*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
