This Isn't Bacon Streaky Plant-Based Rashers 105G

This Isn't Bacon Streaky Plant-Based Rashers 105G
£3.25
£30.96/kg

1 portion (2 rashers) contains:

Energy
143kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based streaky bacon style rashers made from soy and pea protein and olive oil.
  • Hello. Just fyi, you might not tell the difference between This™ product and bacon.
  • Pretttttay cool.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Low in Fat
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 105G
  • Low in Fat
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (11%), Flavouring, Soya Protein Isolate (4%), Dextrin, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Olive Oil (1.8%), Smoke Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Psyllium Fibre, Pea Fibre, Vegetable Extracts (Radish, Beetroot, Carrot, Paprika), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Smoked Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate), Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan-fry on a medium heat in 2 tsp of oil for 2 mins on each side until crispy.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ544
Energy kcal130
Fat2.9g
(of which Saturates)0.6g
Carbohydrate7.5g
(of which Sugars)0.9g
Fibre4.0g
Protein16.3g
Salt2.24g
Iron2.2mg (16%)*
Vitamin B120.4µg (16%)*
*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
