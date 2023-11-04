We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Salter Acacia Wooden Scale
image 1 of Salter Acacia Wooden Scaleimage 2 of Salter Acacia Wooden Scaleimage 3 of Salter Acacia Wooden Scale

Salter Acacia Wooden Scale

1(1)
Write a review

£22.00

£22.00/each

Salter Acacia Wooden Scale
This stylish Salter Acacia Wood Kitchen Scale is the perfect addition to your kitchen. With a slim design for neat storage, the scale offers a generous 5kg capacity. The classic acacia wood finish looks great in any kitchen. This digital scale is easy to read with a backlit display and the tare function makes it quick and easy to reset the scale for weighing multiple items. You can even measure fluids for accuracy in any recipe. Batteries are included, so you can start cooking right away.
Salter SA00493FTE Acacia Wood Digital Kitchen Scale, Tare Function/Add & Weigh, Easy Read Backlit Display, Food Weighing Baking Scales, 5 kg Capacity, Slim Design, Measures Fluids, Batteries Included
The Salter Acacia Wood Kitchen Scale is equipped with a tare function to allow you weigh multiple ingredients in the same bowl.The kitchen scale features a digital backlit display that clearly shows measurements for efficient food weighing when baking.The food weighing scale has a slim design to make it easy to store when not in use, even in the smallest of kitchen cupboards.

View all Bakeware

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here