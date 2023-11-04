Salter Acacia Wooden Scale

This stylish Salter Acacia Wood Kitchen Scale is the perfect addition to your kitchen. With a slim design for neat storage, the scale offers a generous 5kg capacity. The classic acacia wood finish looks great in any kitchen. This digital scale is easy to read with a backlit display and the tare function makes it quick and easy to reset the scale for weighing multiple items. You can even measure fluids for accuracy in any recipe. Batteries are included, so you can start cooking right away.

