Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spray Spf30 200Ml
High Protection: Ambre Solaire Dry Mist SPF30 delivers immediate high protection against UVA & UVB rays, preventing short and long-term skin damage.Bare Skin Feeling: This ultra-light protection mist absorbs quickly, without leaving white marks on skin, and gives a bare skin feeling that is non-greasy.Water Resistant: the spray format makes application to all parts of the body quick and easy with a water resistant formula, making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming pool!Dermatologically Tested: This formula is suitable for all skin types, does not contain alcohol* and has been tested under dermatological control.Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist SPF 30 provides high protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn. It is suitable for all skin types. This protection mist has an ultra-light texture that absorbs quickly, without leaving white marks, and gives a bare skin feeling that is non-greasy. The spray format allows you to protect all parts of the body quickly and easily. The formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. It is water resistant and does not contain alcohol*.Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.*No Ethyl Alcohol
Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme
Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
885896 4, Butane, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Isopropyl Myristate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Propanediol, Diisopropyl Adipate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Nylon-12, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, P-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-8 Laurate, PEG-20 Eugenol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isododecane, Isostearyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, (F.I.L Z70015116/1)
Net Contents
200ml
Preparation and Usage
Overexposure to the sun is dangerous.- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.- Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.- Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.- Do not spray directly onto face, spray on palms before applying.