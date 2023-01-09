Tesco Sweet & Sour Crispy Chicken Balls 310G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1104kJ
-
- 262kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.0g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.0g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.03g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 794kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- Cooked battered chicken breast pieces with a sweet and sour sauce pot.
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Crispy battered chicken balls with a sweet & sour sauce
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Battered Chicken (77%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Corn Starch, Yeast], Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cinnamon, Alcohol.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove pot and place to one side. Sauce pot is not suitable for oven heating. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once chicken balls are heated, leave to stand for 2 minutes and follow the guidelines below. Serve chicken balls and sweet & sour sauce together.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove pot and place to one side. Sauce pot is not suitable for oven heating. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once chicken balls are heated, leave to stand for 2 minutes and follow the guidelines below. Serve chicken balls and sweet & sour sauce together.
Microwave
Instructions: Sweet & Sour Sauce:
Peel film lid slightly, place sauce pot on microwaveable plate and heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 15 secs
Stir sauce thoroughly (from frozen).
Serve chicken balls and sweet & sour sauce together.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Sweet & Sour Sauce:
Peel film lid slightly, place sauce pot on microwaveable plate and heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 30 secs
Stir sauce thoroughly (from frozen).
Serve chicken balls and sweet & sour sauce together.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
310 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (139g**)
|Energy
|794kJ / 189kcal
|1104kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|30.3g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|12.0g
|16.6g
|Salt
|0.74g
|1.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 310g typically weighs 278g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
