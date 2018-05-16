We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuts About Nature 100% Peanut Butter Smooth No Added Sugar 1Kg

Write a review
Nuts About Nature 100% Peanut Butter Smooth No Added Sugar 1Kg
£4.50
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • 100% Natural Smooth Peanut Butter
  • Source of Fiber
  • Source of Protein
  • No Added Sugar
  • Contains Only Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Made from Nothing But Peanuts
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of Fiber
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

100% Peanuts

Allergy Information

  • Contains Peanuts and may contain other Nuts.

Storage

For best before end date: See lid.Store in cool dry place, store in fridge for less stirring.

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix for yogurt and smoothies
  • Spread or spoon it straight from the tub
  • For creaminess and protein during cooking and baking
  • As a base for sauces and dipping
  • Oil separation is natural.
  • Simply stir back together.

Number of uses

Contains Approximately 66 Servings

Name and address

  • Millies,
  • Havenstraat 62,
  • 7005 AG,
  • Doetinchem,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Millies,
  • Havenstraat 62,
  • 7005 AG,
  • Doetinchem,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy2503 kJ375 kJ
-604 kcal91 kcal
Fat47.5 g7,1 g
Of which Saturates6.2 g0.9 g
Carbohydrate12.2 g1.8 g
Of which Sugars5.9 g0.9 g
Fibre9.3 g1.4 g
Protein27.3 g4.1 g
Salt0 g0 g
Contains Approximately 66 Servings--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great on toast

5 stars

Well roasted peanuts with redskin removed in the style of Biona, Pip & Nut.

