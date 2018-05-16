Little Freddie Organic Strawberry & Banana Pouch 6M+ 4X90g

Product Description
- 4 pouches each containing a smooth blend of apple, strawberry, banana, coconut water, raspberry and quinoa flour
- For a free recycling envelope so none of your pouches end up in landfill, email hello@littlefreddie.com and unearth more handpicked flavours at littlefreddie.com.
- Stage 1 from 6 months Smooth
- "This strawberry fruit blend has 30% less sugar than the leading brand* without compromising on taste and is made using the world's first single material pouch designed to be recycled at home.
- Fertile soils, fresh Atlantic air and copious amounts of sunshine come together to create the perfect growing conditions for our juicy strawberries and delicate raspberries in Andalusia, Southern Spain to create this delicious recipe.
- Our strawberries are handpicked at their prime every 4 days rather than the usual 7 for a more consistent taste. The care we take in growing our raspberry crops produces berries that are sweet, soft with velvet like skin and visually appealing in colour.
- We’ve added some coconut water for a burst of refreshment and creamy banana for a source of potassium, but never add sugar or artificial ingredients – who needs them when fruit and veg taste this good? Pack of 4.
- To recycle this pouch at home, simply place the cap back on the empty pouch and pop in your recycling bin.
- All of our recipes are developed alongside our registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to ensure they are as nutritionally complete as they are delicious.
- Dairy free, gluten free and soya free.
- We want to become a business that gives more than it takes.
- - We are the UK's only carbon negative baby food brand.
- - This pouch is the UK’s first fully recyclable pouch that can be recycled at home through your normal household recycling.
- - We are leading the way by publishing our products’ climate footprint with CarbonCloud. This number shows how much CO2e is emitted when creating this product (from farm to shelf), helping you make an informed choice.
- *for infants and young children"
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Organic
- Gluten and dairy free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apple 34%, Organic Strawberry 22%, Organic Banana 21%, Organic Coconut Water 10%, Organic Raspberry 9%, Organic Quinoa Flour 4%
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 48 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled.
- Do not microwave the pouch.
Warnings
- Age Guidance: This smoothie is best enjoyed from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too!
- Important: The cap can be a choking hazard, please supervise your child when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Return to
- A question? Card? Postcard? Send it too...
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pouch
|Energy
|243kJ / 57kcal
|219kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|- Saturated fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|11.9g
|10.7g
|- Sugars
|8.0g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
