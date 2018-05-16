Baxters Crunchy & Tangy Sliced Gherkins 540G

Product Description
- Gherkins Pickled in Spirit Vinegar with Pepper and Mustard.
- These deliciously tangy gherkins are selected for size, then picked & packed at their peak for perfect crunchiness. Pickled with sea salt, red pepper, mustard & dill, they are perfect with sandwiches, grazing boards, burgers, wraps & salads.
- Audrey Baxter
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Gluten Free
- Full of Locked in Freshness and Flavour
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Gherkins, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Dill Seeds, Sea Salt, Ground Ginger, Ground Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. For best before end, see cap.
Warnings
- SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
- www.baxters.com
Drained weight
300g
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Drained) Per 100g
|Energy
|128kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|5.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.62g
Safety information
