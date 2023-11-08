Kleenex Balsam Tissues MEGA Box 75% more tissues 112 Sheets

KLEENEX BALSAM TISSUES MEGA PACK 112 SHEETS Heading out? Be ready for anything with our Kleenex® Balsam pocket packs tissues

"Snotty noses. Stuffy noses. Streamy noses. They're part of everyday life. Especially during cold and flu season. So, when you're not feeling your best, be kind to yourself and treat your nose to a little extra care when you grab Kleenex® Balsam tissue - your nose's favourite sidekick. Don't let a runny nose ruin your day. Wipe, blow and soothe your nose with a tissue you can trust. Kleenex® Balsam tissues are soft and kind to snotty noses. With Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose, so banish the redness and hold your head high.

Kleenex® Balsam tissue Mega Packs feature more of the tissues you love. With 75% more tissues* you never need to worry about running out. *vs. Kleenex® Regular Single." Kleenex® Balsam Tissues with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose.

Tissues 112 x 3 ply, 20x20 cm, total 4.4 m² FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly - Clark Limited Tadworth Surrey

Aloe vera & vitamin E Soothes your nose 100% plastic free Premium Brand Tissue 1924

Pack size: 112SHT

Ingredients

Paraffin Liquidum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract