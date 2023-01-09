Tesco 12 Piece Chinese Style Selection Pack 254G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 666kJ
-
- 159kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.8g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 257kcal
Product Description
- 4 Vegetable wontons: Seasoned mixed vegetables with ginger and garlic wrapped in pastry. 4 Vegetable spring rolls: Mixed vegetables with ginger and garlic wrapped in pastry. 4 Prawn toasts: Chopped prawn and water chestnuts on white bread topped with sesame seeds. A sweet chilli dip with garlic and red chilli.
- A Taste of China Crispy vegetable wontons, vegetable spring rolls, prawn toasts and a sweet chilli dip
- Pack size: 254G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost sweet chilli dip thoroughly and stir before use. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat. Serve with dip.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16 mins Place product on a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat. Serve with dip.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging and dip pot.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (62g**)
|Energy
|1074kJ / 257kcal
|666kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|17.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.4g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 254g typically weighs 248g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
One vegetable wonton
- Energy
- 166kJ
-
- 40kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 233kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Red Pepper (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Wheat, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost sweet chilli dip thoroughly and stir before use. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable wonton (17g**)
|Energy
|978kJ / 233kcal
|166kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One vegetable spring roll
- Energy
- 184kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1081kJ / 259kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (10%), Rice Flour, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Salt, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat, Rice Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost sweet chilli dip thoroughly and stir before use. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable spring roll (17g**)
|Energy
|1081kJ / 259kcal
|184kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One prawn toast
- Energy
- 223kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 357kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (32%), Bread [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Dried Egg White, Sesame Oil, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost sweet chilli dip thoroughly and stir before use. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn toast (15g)
|Energy
|1484kJ / 357kcal
|223kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
