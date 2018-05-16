We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500g

Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500g
£1.50
£0.30/100g

Per 30g

Energy
512kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1707kJ / 403kcal

Product Description

  • Golden toasted flakes of corn coated with sugar, peanuts and honey, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • CAREFULLY SELECTED GRAINS Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins.
  • CRUNCHY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize, topped with roasted peanuts for extra crunch
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Peanuts (8%), Honey (0.6%), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1707kJ / 403kcal512kJ / 121kcal
Fat4.5g1.3g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate82.0g24.6g
Sugars27.8g8.3g
Fibre2.4g0.7g
Protein7.6g2.3g
Salt0.61g0.18g
Vitamin D5.00µg1.50µg
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg0.33mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg0.42mg
Niacin16.0mg4.8mg
Vitamin B61.40mg0.42mg
Folic Acid400µg120µg
Vitamin B122.50µg0.75µg
Pantothenic acid6.0mg1.8mg
Iron14.0mg4.2mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

