Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500g
Per 30g
- Energy
- 512kJ
-
- 121kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1707kJ / 403kcal
Product Description
- Golden toasted flakes of corn coated with sugar, peanuts and honey, fortified with vitamins and iron.
- CAREFULLY SELECTED GRAINS Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins.
- CRUNCHY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize, topped with roasted peanuts for extra crunch
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Peanuts (8%), Honey (0.6%), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1707kJ / 403kcal
|512kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|82.0g
|24.6g
|Sugars
|27.8g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.18g
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg
|1.50µg
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.10mg
|0.33mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.40mg
|0.42mg
|Niacin
|16.0mg
|4.8mg
|Vitamin B6
|1.40mg
|0.42mg
|Folic Acid
|400µg
|120µg
|Vitamin B12
|2.50µg
|0.75µg
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg
|1.8mg
|Iron
|14.0mg
|4.2mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
