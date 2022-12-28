Sosu Amoy Kimchi Seasoning Korean 54G
Product Description
- Zingy garlic and chilli spice blend.
- Kimchi is a traditional side-dish in Korean cuisine, consisting of fermented vegetables.
- Tasting notes: bitter and umami.
- Chilli rating: 2/3
- All natural
- Korean Inspired
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 54G
Information
Ingredients
Garlic (18%), Sugar, Paprika (17%), Sea Salt, Ginger, Chilli Flakes (7%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (4%), Dill, Fennel Seed, Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Miso (1%) (Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Water, Koji Starter Culture), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Bitter, Umami
- How to use:
- Coat onto chicken, sprinkles over rice or noodles dishes, try on buttered corn on the cob.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
54g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1350 kJ / 327 kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|52.2g
|- of which sugars
|28.9g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|Protein
|10.2g
|Salt
|12.3g
