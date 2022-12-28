We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Sosu Amoy Kimchi Seasoning Korean 54G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sosu Amoy Kimchi Seasoning Korean 54G
£2.50
£4.63/100g

Product Description

  • Zingy garlic and chilli spice blend.
  • Kimchi is a traditional side-dish in Korean cuisine, consisting of fermented vegetables.
  • Tasting notes: bitter and umami.
  • Chilli rating: 2/3
  • All natural
  • Korean Inspired
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 54G

Information

Ingredients

Garlic (18%), Sugar, Paprika (17%), Sea Salt, Ginger, Chilli Flakes (7%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (4%), Dill, Fennel Seed, Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Miso (1%) (Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Water, Koji Starter Culture), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Bitter, Umami
  • How to use:
  • Coat onto chicken, sprinkles over rice or noodles dishes, try on buttered corn on the cob.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1350 kJ / 327 kcal
Fat7.5g
- of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate52.2g
- of which sugars28.9g
Fibre8.2g
Protein10.2g
Salt12.3g
View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here