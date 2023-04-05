We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Panko Breaded Calamari 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Panko Breaded Calamari 200G
£3.50
£17.50/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1104kJ
264kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.1g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • Squid Rings (Illex illecebrosus) coated in panko breadcrumb.
  • The squid in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery www.msc.org RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
  • WILD CAUGHT in crispy golden panko breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Squid (61%) [Squid (Mollusc), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Rice Flour, Sugar, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 Chilled: 10 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 min before serving to crisp up.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 Frozen: 12 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 min before serving to crisp up.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy1104kJ / 264kcal1104kJ / 264kcal
Fat14.1g14.1g
Saturates1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate23.2g23.2g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein10.7g10.7g
Salt1.12g1.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

View all Breaded and Prepared

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here