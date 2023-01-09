We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Singapore Noodles 350G

Tesco Singapore Noodles 350G
£4.00
£11.43/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
886kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.42g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked noodles and vegetables with cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, cooked marinated pork and king prawns in a ginger, sesame and chilli sauce.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Vermicelli noodles, chicken, char sui pork and prawns in a spiced coconut sauce​
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Vegetables [Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage], Shiitake Mushroom, Cooked Marinated Chicken (6%) [Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Cooked Marinated Pork (5%) [Pork, Honey, Water, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Corn Starch, Red Chilli, Salt, Aniseed, Glucose, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Fennel, Black Pepper, Clove, Malted Barley Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour], King Prawn (Crustacean) (4.5%), Coconut, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Honey, Chicken Extract, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Demerara Sugar, Soya Bean, Fenugreek, Wheat, Sea Salt, Cumin Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Flakes, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Mustard Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Onion, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Star Anise, Parsley, Garlic, Wheat Flour, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, White Pepper, Aniseed Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (160g**)
Energy554kJ / 132kcal886kJ / 211kcal
Fat5.1g8.1g
Saturates1.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate14.9g23.8g
Sugars1.5g2.4g
Fibre1.1g1.8g
Protein6.1g9.8g
Salt0.89g1.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

