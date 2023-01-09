Tesco Singapore Noodles 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 132kcal
Product Description
- Cooked noodles and vegetables with cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, cooked marinated pork and king prawns in a ginger, sesame and chilli sauce.
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Vermicelli noodles, chicken, char sui pork and prawns in a spiced coconut sauce
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Vegetables [Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage], Shiitake Mushroom, Cooked Marinated Chicken (6%) [Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Cooked Marinated Pork (5%) [Pork, Honey, Water, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Corn Starch, Red Chilli, Salt, Aniseed, Glucose, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Fennel, Black Pepper, Clove, Malted Barley Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour], King Prawn (Crustacean) (4.5%), Coconut, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Honey, Chicken Extract, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Demerara Sugar, Soya Bean, Fenugreek, Wheat, Sea Salt, Cumin Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Flakes, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Mustard Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Onion, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Star Anise, Parsley, Garlic, Wheat Flour, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, White Pepper, Aniseed Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken and British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (160g**)
|Energy
|554kJ / 132kcal
|886kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|23.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.1g
|9.8g
|Salt
|0.89g
|1.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
