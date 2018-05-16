Heck Sweet Chilli Chicken Chipolatas 10 Pack 340G

Product Description
- Chicken (75%) Chipolatas with Sweet Chilli Style Seasoning.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-176-043
- Flavour You Can Swear by
- Sweet Chilli Style Chicken Chipolatas Flavoured with Chilli, Red Pepper and Seasoning
- British by Heck
- High Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
British Chicken (75%), Water, Red Pepper (4%), Grilled White Onion (4%), Pea Flour, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Spice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Flavouring), Brown Sugar, Coconut Oil, Hen Miris Chilli (1%), Garlic, Mango Pulp Powder, Citrus Fibre, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing, **We use this to help our Sausages stay fresh for longer
Allergy Information
- Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C, use within 48 hours of opening and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled.
Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry for best results
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Warnings
- Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (grilled)
|Per 2 chipolatas (52g) (grilled)
|Energy
|642kJ/153kcal
|334kJ/80kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|3.2g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|21g
|11g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.8g
Safety information
