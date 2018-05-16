We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heck Sweet Chilli Chicken Chipolatas 10 Pack 340G

Heck Sweet Chilli Chicken Chipolatas 10 Pack 340G

Product Description

  • Chicken (75%) Chipolatas with Sweet Chilli Style Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-176-043
  • Flavour You Can Swear by
  • Sweet Chilli Style Chicken Chipolatas Flavoured with Chilli, Red Pepper and Seasoning
  • British by Heck
  • High Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 340G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken (75%), Water, Red Pepper (4%), Grilled White Onion (4%), Pea Flour, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Spice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Flavouring), Brown Sugar, Coconut Oil, Hen Miris Chilli (1%), Garlic, Mango Pulp Powder, Citrus Fibre, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing, **We use this to help our Sausages stay fresh for longer

Allergy Information

  • Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C, use within 48 hours of opening and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled.
Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry for best results

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.

Warnings

  • Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per 2 chipolatas (52g) (grilled)
Energy642kJ/153kcal334kJ/80kcal
Fat5.0g2.6g
of which saturates2.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate6.2g3.2g
of which sugars2.7g1.4g
Protein21g11g
Salt1.5g0.8g

Safety information

Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

