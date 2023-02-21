We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brewdog Bad Beer Vodka Vanilla & Marshmallow 70Cl

Product Description

  • Brewdog Bad Beer Vodka Vani & M/mallow 70cl
  • Carbon Negative Spirits
  • Being Scotland's first Carbon Negative distillery means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit. Our carbon is our problem, so we're going to fix it ourselves.
  • Find out more BREWDOG.COM/TOMORROW
  • Too Good to Waste
  • At BrewDog we brew bold, flavourful beer without compromise.
  • But the brewing process doesn't always go according to plan. Historically any beer that doesn't pass our extensive quality tests and taste panels would have added to the worlds waste problem. Not anymore. Triple-bubble-distilled over seven days, imperfect beer passes through our copper pot stills and is transformed into a vodka rich with Vanilla tones and Marshmallow smoothness.
  • x 28 single shot measures
  • Perfect Vodka Made from Imperfect Beer
  • Triple Extreme Copper Contact
  • Over Seven Days Creates the Bubble
  • Distilled Purest Vodka Imaginable
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Ellon Scotland

Name and address

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Buy it

5 stars

Amazing 🤩

