Clubcard Price

Cadbury Caramilk Ice Cream Sticks 4 X 90Ml

£3.50
£0.97/100ml

Be Treatwise. Each stick (90ml) contains:

Energy
837kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

-

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.7g

-

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ

Product Description

  • Ice Cream Coated in White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder (34%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder (7.5%) (Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Oil (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E476, Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • For Customer Services: WWW.FRONERI.UK.COM
  • WWW.CADBURYICECREAMLAND.COM

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Stick (90ml)Reference Intake*
Energy949kJ837kJ8400kJ
-227kcal200kcal2000kcal
Fat14.0g12.0g70g
of which Saturates9.6g8.7g20g
Carbohydrate23.0g21.0g260g
of which Sugars20.7g18.6g90g
Fibre0.1g0.1g-
Protein2.3g2.1g50g
Salt0.07g0.06g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---

Safety information

THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.

