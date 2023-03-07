Cadbury Caramilk Ice Cream Sticks 4 X 90Ml
Be Treatwise. Each stick (90ml) contains:
- Energy
- 837kJ
-
- 200kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.0g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.7g
- 44%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.6g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ
Product Description
- Ice Cream Coated in White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder (34%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder (7.5%) (Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Oil (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E476, Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts.
Storage
Store below -18°C. Keep frozen. For best before end see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- For Customer Services: WWW.FRONERI.UK.COM
- WWW.CADBURYICECREAMLAND.COM
Net Contents
4 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Stick (90ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|949kJ
|837kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|227kcal
|200kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|12.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|9.6g
|8.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|21.0g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|20.7g
|18.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|2.3g
|2.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.06g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.