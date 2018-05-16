New
Capsicana Mexican Guacamole Mix 25G
Product Description
- Mexican Guacamole Mix
- I love Latin American food. Please send me your food stories, recipes & comments: ben@capsicana.co.uk
- Ben
- Guacamole was first made by the Aztecs. Flavoursome Manzano chillies give our guacamole mix an extra kick.
- Just add 1 avocado
- Quick & tasty
- Chilli rating - Med - 1
- Made with Manzano chillies & garlic
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chilli Paste (contains Chillies, Water, Vinegar, Salt), Honey, Dextrose, Garlic Puree (8%), Manzano Chilli Paste (contains Manzano Chillies, Water, Vinegar, Salt) (7%), Onion Puree (contains Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (contains Water, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rosemary), Corn Flour, Salt, Spices (Cumin, Brown Mustard Seed, Mustard)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened use right away.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect Home-Made Guacamole
- 1. Scoop out the inside flesh of one ripe avocado
- 2. Mash the avocado with a fork, add this sachet, mix & serve!
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB.
Return to
Net Contents
25g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|108kcal/453kJ
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|18.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|4.92g
