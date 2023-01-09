We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Egg Fried Rice 400G

£2.00
£5.00/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1446kJ
344kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

low

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Long grain rice with egg and peas.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Made with peas, ginger, garlic and a dash of sesame oil.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg (6%), Onion, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish. 190°C/Fan 170°c/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (200g)
Energy723kJ / 172kcal1446kJ / 344kcal
Fat5.3g10.5g
Saturates0.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate27.1g54.3g
Sugars0.8g1.6g
Fibre1.7g3.3g
Protein3.1g6.3g
Salt0.20g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
