We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Ml
image 1 of L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Mlimage 2 of L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Mlimage 3 of L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Mlimage 4 of L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Ml

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Ml

4.7(214)
Write a review

£4.00

£1.60/100ml

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Aminexil Shampoo 250Ml
Up to 2x less hair on your brush¹Get up to 2x less hair on your brush¹ with the Elvive Full Resist [with Aminexil] Reinforcing Shampoo from L'Oréal Paris. A strengthening shampoo for hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage.Stress, brushing, seasonal change, and heat styling can cause your hair to feel weaker and thinner. As a result, it has the tendency to end up on your brush. Get your strength back and help your hair to resist breakage with the reinforcing shampoo.The formula is enriched with Aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to strengthen hair and minimise hair fall due to breakage. The formula is also boosted with hair supplements Biotin and Arginine which act as a lightweight barrier to protect and strengthen hair. The Result? Break-proof detangling with up to 2x less hair on your brush¹. Scalp feels healthier and hair is stronger.Scientifically designed for and effective on hair with a tendency to fall due to breakage.For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.¹Instrumental test.
Goes well withFull Resist ConditionerFull Resist SerumFull Resist Mask
Minimises hair fall due to breakageStronger hairBreak-proof detangling
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Diaminopyrimidine Oxide, Cocamide MIPA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Arginine, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Biotin, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply on wet hair, massage, and rinse. Follow up with the Full Resist Break-Proof Conditioner and the Full Resist Anti Hair-Fall Serum. For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Full Resist [with Aminexil] Scalp and Hair Programme.

View all Hair Loss Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here