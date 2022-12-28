Sosu Amoy Korean Bbq Seasoning 53G
Product Description
- A spicy blend of garlic, chilli and smoked paprika.
- Smoked paprika and black pepper are blended for this Korean inspired coarse barbecue rub. Tasting notes: bitter, savoury.
- Chilli ratings: 2/3
- Korean Inspired
- All Natural
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 53G
Information
Ingredients
Garlic (28%), Chilli Flakes (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper (8%), Chilli (7%), Smoked Paprika (3%), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see cap
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Rub onto meat or tofu before roasting or barbecuing.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle
Name and address
- UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- IE H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
53g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1302 kJ / 325 kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|- of which sugars
|27.9g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|Protein
|10.2g
|Salt
|14.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.