Sosu Amoy Korean Bbq Seasoning 53G

Sosu Amoy Korean Bbq Seasoning 53G
£2.50
£0.47/10g

Product Description

  • A spicy blend of garlic, chilli and smoked paprika.
  • Smoked paprika and black pepper are blended for this Korean inspired coarse barbecue rub. Tasting notes: bitter, savoury.
  • Chilli ratings: 2/3
  • Korean Inspired
  • All Natural
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 53G

Information

Ingredients

Garlic (28%), Chilli Flakes (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper (8%), Chilli (7%), Smoked Paprika (3%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Rub onto meat or tofu before roasting or barbecuing.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • UK H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

53g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1302 kJ / 325 kcal
Fat7.3g
- of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate52.1g
- of which sugars27.9g
Fibre7.6g
Protein10.2g
Salt14.9g
