BELDRAY BLACK 5 FUNCTION SHOWER HEAD

Transform your shower and experience brilliant cleaning every time with this wonderful 5 function shower head from Beldray. Designed with advanced functionality and style, this shower head boasts five different modes to choose from to achieve the perfect pressure as you wash. With a lovely chrome finish, all the shower head needs is a quick wipe clean to maintain its excellent quality and to avoid build-up of limescale, keeping your bathroom or shower room gleaming with minimal effort.

Beldray LA084859BLKTS2F Shower Head, 5 Functions, Massage And Pulse, Easy To Clean, Fittings Included, Suitable For Most Showers, Twist To Switch Spray Mode, Stylish Black Design