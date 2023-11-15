Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Drink Pineapple 200Ml

GARNIER ULT/B HAIR DRINK PINEAPPLE 200ML

Natural Formula: Our 97% natural origin ingredients * blended with Pineapple, contains ultra thin lamellas that coat the hair fibre to polish and smooth your hair. No silicones for a natural feel & vegan formula**! Benefits: 10X Smoother***, Frizz-free, light reflecting hair for mirror like shine! For Best Results: After using our Pineapple Hair Food shampoo squeeze out excess water from hair and apply Hair Drink to lengths. For fine hair apply 1 dose, for medium to thick hair 2-3 doses and for long hair add +1 dose. Massage into lengths for 10 seconds and rinse. Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. * The 3% remaining indicted with *** on ingredients list ensure good preservation and sensoriality of the formula. **No animal derived ingredients or by products. ***Instrumental test using shampoo + Hair Drink Hangry Hair? Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink! Our natural origin formula contains ultra thin lamellas that coat the hair fibre to polish and smooth your hair. Instantly, your hair is 10x smoother*, frizz-free, and reflects light for a mirror-like shine. Hair Drink is specially formulated with 97% natural origin ingredients**, is 100% vegan*** & silicone free for a natural feel. Recyclable bottle. Our bottle is made using recycled plastic (expect cap, labels and additives) Our formulas may crystallize under 9°C,. This is a natural transformation, only happening due to the presence of natural origin fatty compounds in the formula, which help to detangle, smooth and add shine. Once stored at room temperature (above 18°C), the formula will return to its original appearance in a few hours. Shake the bottle to accelerate this process. * Instrumental test using shampoo & hair drink. ** The 3% remaining indicted with *** on ingredients list ensure good preservation and sensoriality of the formula. ***No animal derived ingredients or by products.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage