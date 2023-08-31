Garnier Ambre Solaire Advanced Sensitive Spray Spf 50 150Ml

G/A/S ADVANCED SENSITIVE SPRAY SPF50 150ML

Very High Protection: Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Sun Cream Spray SPF50+ has maximum 5 star UVA protection and provides advanced UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn. Sensitive Skin: Garnier Sensitive Advanced has been especially developed for fair and sensitive skin. Ceramide Protect: formula with Ceramide providing UVA & UVB protection and instant skin barrier function protection. Very Water Resistant: The cream formula is non-greasy and very water resistant and can be used on the face and body. Hypoallergenic: This sun protection cream is hypoallergenic and is tested under dermatological control. Fragrance-free. Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Spray Sun Cream SPF50+ provides very high protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn. With Ceramide providing UVA & UVB protection and instant skin barrier function protection. The formula is developed for all skin types, including fair and sensitive skin. Non-greasy and Fragrance-free. This very water resistant sun protection cream is hypoallergenic and is tested under dermatological control. The formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Leaping bunny approved: approved as cruelty free under the leaping bunny programme

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

885986, Aqua / Water, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Dicaprylyl Ether, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Triethanolamine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ceramide NP, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L. Z70015245/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage