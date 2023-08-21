Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Dove Adv Care White Freesia A/Pspirnt 50ml

Looking for a deodorant that doesn’t leave white marks on your clothes? Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On is developed to provide invisible anti-perspirant protection for your underarms, with a delicate white freesia scent. Made with our effective Advanced Care formula, it gives you the Dove care you trust with powerful protection that’s kind to skin, keeping odour and sweat at bay for up to 48 hours. This anti-perspirant deodorant is carefully formulated to be kind to your delicate underarms. Made with 0% alcohol, it provides the utmost care even after shaving, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and beautifully protected. For an ultra-moisturising deodorant, the unique Triple Moisturising technology featured in this roll-on contains three different moisturisers to give it the ultra-hydrating benefits of expert skin care staples. They work by boosting your skin’s moisture barrier to help retain moisture deeper within the skin and prevent it from evaporating by locking your skin’s external barrier. Apply Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On to clean, dry skin. Hold one arm above your head and apply to your underarm in light circles. Repeat under the other arm. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is PETA Approved. This anti-perspirant deodorant is our most planet-friendly roll-on deodorant packaging yet, made with 100% recycled plastic.

Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant offers up to 48 hours of sweat and odour protection, while featuring Dove's most advanced formulation, this anti-perspirant deodorant delivers Dove's kindest to skin formula ever. This anti-stain deodorant is developed to provide invisible anti-perspirant protection, ensuring clothes are free of white marks and you're protected This roll-on features Triple Moisturising technology that cares as it protects, leaving delicate underarms softer and smoother, even after shaving With a calming white freesia scent, this roll-on helps you kick-start your day with confidence Formulated with 0% alcohol, this roll-on combines gentle care with expert protection Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮