Fresh Ideas Garlic & Herb Dip 60g

Fresh Ideas Garlic & Herb Dip 60g
£1.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • A dip made with garlic and parsley.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée (1%), Parsley, Salt, Mustard Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Do not freeze.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Bakkavor,
  • West Marsh Road,
  • Spalding,
  • PE11 2BB.

Return to

  • Bakkavor,
  • West Marsh Road,
  • Spalding,
  • PE11 2BB.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2412kJ / 586kcal
Fat63.6g
(of which Saturates4.2g)
Carbohydrate2.6g
(of which Sugars1.5g)
Protein0.6g
Salt0.80g
