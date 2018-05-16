Fresh Ideas Garlic & Herb Dip 60g

Product Description
- A dip made with garlic and parsley.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée (1%), Parsley, Salt, Mustard Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Do not freeze.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Bakkavor,
- West Marsh Road,
- Spalding,
- PE11 2BB.
Return to
- Bakkavor,
- West Marsh Road,
- Spalding,
- PE11 2BB.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2412kJ / 586kcal
|Fat
|63.6g
|(of which Saturates
|4.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|(of which Sugars
|1.5g)
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.80g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.