Brewdog Bad Beer Vodka Tropical Guava 70Cl
Product Description
- Bad Beer Vodka Tropical Guava
- Carbon Negative Spirits
- Being Scotland's first carbon negative distillery means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit. Our carbon is our problem, so we're going to fix it ourselves.
- Find out more BREWDOG.COM/TOMORROW
- Too Good to Waste
- At BrewDog we brew bold, flavourful beer without compromise. But the brewing process doesn't always go according to plan. Historically any beer that doesn't pass our extensive quality tests and taste panels would have added to the worlds waste problem. Not anymore. Triple-bubble-distilled over seven days, imperfect beer passes through our copper pot stills and is transformed into a smooth vodka filled with punchy tropical notes.
- x 28 single shot measures
- Perfect Vodka Made from Imperfect Beer
- Triple Extra Copper Contact
- Over Seven Days Creates the Bubble
- Distilled Purest Vodka Imaginable
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled and Bottled in Ellon Scotland
Name and address
- BrewDog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.