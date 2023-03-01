Chewy Vites Kids Multivitamin & Probio Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Food Supplement with vitamins, minerals & cultures 30 fruit flavoured gummies Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Contains well balanced multivitamins plus 1 billion cultures to give your child the ultimate care and support.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients that parents desire into juicy & delicious products that children love. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients. Suitable for children and adults.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

Real Fruit Juice Patented formula combining 11 nutrients & 1 billion biotic cultures Gluten/wheat-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gelatine-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Vitamins [Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (D- Pantothenate Calcium), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), D-Biotin, Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)] Mineral: lodine (Potassium lodide), Bifidobacterium Infanti Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid & Sodium Citrates), Flavourings (0.18%), Colour: Anthocyanins, Anti-Caking Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommended for children from 3 years of age. Also suitable for adults. 1 Gummy per day. A second may be safely taken if desired. Do not exceed recommended daily dose.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients Free From Preservatives

Lower age limit

3 Years