Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 4 Pack

Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 4 Pack
£2.10
£0.52/each

Each crumpet contains

Energy
506kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free Crumpets
  • "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-135, Gluten Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Wheat Free
  • Milk Free
  • Toast me
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Raising Agents: Ascorbic Acid, E500, E501, E450, Potato Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezingTo enjoy our crumpets at their best, store in a cool dry place-ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Number of uses

4 Crumpets

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtonsglutenfree.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (73g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy693kJ506kJ8400kJ
-165kcal120kcal2000kcal
Fat1.4g1.0g70g
of which saturates0.5g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate33.4g24.4g260g
of which sugars1.5g1.1g90g
Fibre1.4g1.0g
Protein4.0g2.9g50g
Salt1.10g0.80g6g
