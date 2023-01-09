Tesco 6 Duck Spring Rolls 216G
One duck spring roll
- Energy
- 371kJ
-
- 89kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned duck, carrot and spring onion wrapped in pastry.
- A Taste of China Marinated duck in a hoisin and five spice blend, wrapped in crispy pastry
- Pack size: 216G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (20%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spring Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Rice Wine, Salt, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Plum, Soya Bean, Wheat, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Aniseed, Ginger Powder, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Star Anise, Tangerine Peel Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using British duck.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
216g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck spring roll (36g)
|Energy
|1030kJ / 246kcal
|371kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
