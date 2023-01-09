We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco 6 Duck Spring Rolls 216G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 6 Duck Spring Rolls 216G
£2.50
£11.58/kg

One duck spring roll

Energy
371kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned duck, carrot and spring onion wrapped in pastry.
  • A Taste of China Marinated duck in a hoisin and five spice blend, wrapped in crispy pastry
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (20%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spring Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Rice Wine, Salt, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Plum, Soya Bean, Wheat, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Aniseed, Ginger Powder, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Star Anise, Tangerine Peel Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using British duck.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

216g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne duck spring roll (36g)
Energy1030kJ / 246kcal371kJ / 89kcal
Fat12.2g4.4g
Saturates1.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate26.0g9.4g
Sugars6.2g2.2g
Fibre1.5g0.5g
Protein7.3g2.6g
Salt0.80g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here